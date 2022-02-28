Will India's private sector step up on capex front?

But the other key feature of this data is the trend since the 2007-08 financial crisis. Private investment peaked at 27.5% of GDP in that year, and then began a downward trend. By March 2020, on the eve of covid, it had fallen to just below 22% of GDP. And while public attention is focused on the recovery of the economy from the disruption caused by the pandemic, the problem of weak private investment predates the covid era and goes all the way back to the financial crisis. In a sense, the Indian economy has never really recovered from that crisis.