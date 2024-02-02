The march of prudence

The numbers are telltale.
The numbers are telltale.
They underline fiscal rectitude, continuation of the great Indian build-out and abstinence from a consumption-driven steroidal push. Quite counter-intuitive when a battle of hustings is nigh. But the march of fiscal prudence continues.
They underline fiscal rectitude, continuation of the great Indian build-out and abstinence from a consumption-driven steroidal push. Quite counter-intuitive when a battle of hustings is nigh. But the march of fiscal prudence continues.
The first advance estimate from the National Statistical Office has pegged India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth at a better-than-expected 7.3% for the current fiscal, in line with the strong economic performance reflected in the high-frequency data.
The budget assumes nominal growth of 10.5%, broadly in line with Crisil’s expectations.
Investments have been the key driver of economic growth after the pandemic and keeps surprising on the upside.
Budgetary spending on capital expenditure (capex) by the Centre as well as the states has lifted the investment to GDP ratio to 34.9% in fiscal 2024 from 31.6% in fiscal 2020.
Importantly, fiscal correction has been achieved without compromising much on the government’s capex.
Given the need to bring down the fiscal deficit, it was time for the government to pull back on its extraordinary capex spending push in the last budget. However, as the pick-up in private-sector investments is yet to become broadbased, the Centre chose to continue the heavy lifting with capex budgeted to grow faster than nominal GDP. In the milieu, budgetary capex is estimated to grow at a healthy pace next fiscal (17.7%), albeit at a slower pace compared with 21.5% in the current one.
Private corporate investments are expected to gather speed and complement the government’s continued focus on infrastructure investments.
The high levels of capacity utilisation seen in manufacturing sectors such as steel, cement, oil and gas, and automobiles should translate into brownfield and greenfield investments. The healthy balance sheets of corporates, with gearing at multi-year lows, and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme will play a supportive role.
This is a vote-on account budget and more substantial policy announcements are likely in the one to be presented after the elections.
Extrapolating the past conservatism of the NDA government, one can reasonably assume that fiscal targets will be retained in the final budget if it returns to power.
By targeting deficit at 5.1% of GDP, the government is on the glide path to achieving the goals set for fiscal 2026. Consequently, gross market borrowings for the coming fiscal at ₹14.1 lakh crore are below market expectations. This is comforting for the bond market and sets a good backdrop for India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan Bond Index by June. The local government bond yields have started softening already.
Poor agriculture and tepid demand in rural economy called for some welfare measures. The Centre avoided addressing this via increasing direct cash support and has relied on extension of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Gram Sadak Yojna and maintaining the thrust on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
We expect the Indian economy to see a cyclical slowdown in GDP growth to 6.4% next fiscal before lifting in the next.
The impact of a slowing global economy and the lagged impact of high interest rates will moderate growth next fiscal. S&P Global expects global growth to slow to 2.8% in 2024 from 3.3% in the preceding year. But the medium-term growth trend should remain healthy, with GDP growth averaging 6.7% per year until the end of this decade, fuelled largely by capital and efficiency.
Crisil’s healthy growth projection for the medium term reflects pragmatic policy choices made by the NDA government. The monetary and fiscal policies have been well-coordinated with the objective of growth and financial stability.
The investment focus of the government has supported growth in the near term and raised productive capacity for the medium term.
Fast-tracking of digitalisation (where decades have happened in years) has made payment systems efficient, promoted innovation and ushered in savings in government disbursal of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the needy. The finance minister said the government saved as much as ₹2.7 trillion by plugging such leakages.
To boot, simultaneous development of physical and digital infrastructure has allowed the economic machinery to extract synergies between the two. For example, almost all toll plazas can take electronic payments, adding to the logistics benefits that come from building roads and highways.
The economy will reap the benefits of all this in the medium-to-long-term.
The author is MD & CEO, Crisil Ltd.