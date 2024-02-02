The march of prudence

Given the need to bring down the fiscal deficit, it was time for the government to pull back on its extraordinary capex spending push in the last budget. However, as the pick-up in private-sector investments is yet to become broadbased, the Centre chose to continue the heavy lifting with capex budgeted to grow faster than nominal GDP. In the milieu, budgetary capex is estimated to grow at a healthy pace next fiscal (17.7%), albeit at a slower pace compared with 21.5% in the current one.