‘The market has spoken’: China’s Foreign Ministry calls out Donald Trump’s trade war ‘unjustified’

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, on Saturday, April 5, called out the ongoing trade war between the United States and other nations as ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ after US markets crashed on Friday.

The spokesperson also highlighted the ongoing tariff war between the US and other nations, which started after Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on April 2, 2025, as ‘unprovoked and unjustified.’

“The trade and tariff war started by the US against the world is unprovoked and unjustified,” according to the social media post.

As tensions around the world rise about an escalation of the ongoing tariff war, China's Foreign Ministry suggested that the United States should stop “doing the wrong things” and work to resolve its differences with its trading partners worldwide.

“Now is the time for the US to stop doing the wrong things and resolve the differences with trading partners through equal-footed consultation,” said Guo Jiakun in the post.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson's post on social media after US market crash.

“The market has spoken,” said Guo Jiakun in the social media post.

US Market Crash Wall Street witnessed a bloodbath on Friday, April 4, its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, as China announced its move to impose 34 per cent additional tariffs on all imports from the United States.

China's move to impose the additional tariffs will be effective April 10, a retaliation move against the US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement.

The US benchmark indices, like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), closed 5.50 per cent lower at 38,314.86 points, losing over 2,200 points in Friday's US market session, compared to 40,545.93 points at the previous market close.

The Nasdaq Composite index also clocked in heavy losses during the market session, closing 5.82 per cent lower at 15,587.79 points, compared to 16,550.61 points in the previous market close. The index lost over 900 points during the stock market crash.

Also Read | China slaps additional 34% tariffs on all US imports

The S&P 500 lost over 300 points, closing 5.97 per cent lower at 5,074.08 points, compared to 5,396.52 points at the previous market close. This stock market crash wiped out more than $5 trillion in Trump’s tariff war.

Just ahead of the stock market crash, US President Donald Trump on Friday, attempted to boost the investors confidence in the US markets and said that this is a “great time” to invest in the US economy.

“To the many investors coming into the United States and investing massive amounts of money, my policies will never change. This is a great time to get rich, richer than ever before!!!” said Trump in a social media post on Truth Social.