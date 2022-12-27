The masters of execution and their mega bets

Reliance pulled off the biggest surprise when it announced in October that its financial services business would be the first to get listed. Up until now, it was believed that the conglomerate would demerge and list its telecoms or retail businesses. Mukesh Ambani has entrusted K.V. Kamath, the doyen of the country’s private sector banking, as the chair of Jio Financial Services although for now, the group has not set a date by when it intends to make the financial services company a separate listed entity.