The math behind the right-sized loan

A few weeks later. Rahul and Pooja have bought the flat. They have taken on a loan of ₹75 lakh and made a down payment of ₹15 lakh. They had to spend a few lakhs more to pay the stamp duty and to pay for the other expenses of moving into a new flat. Their savings were down to around ₹18 lakh. The savings situation was better than where they would have ended up if they had gone ahead and bought the flat in the next building, which would have cost them ₹1.15 crore. Also, the EMI on a loan of ₹75 lakh was around ₹65,000 and almost ₹8,000 lower than the EMI on a loan of ₹84 lakh. Nonetheless, they had to cross the creek and live further away from the city.