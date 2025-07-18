The math behind Trump’s Fed critique doesn’t add up
Summary
The president insists the Fed’s interest rate is costing the nation hundreds of billions. The math doesn’t work, Allan Sloan writes.
President Donald Trump has long called himself the King of Debt, his companies’ six bankruptcies notwithstanding. But as one of his recent Truth Social posts shows, he surely isn’t the King of Arithmetic.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story