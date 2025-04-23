Stephen Miran, the Trump’s economic advisor, has written about the costs of issuing the world’s reserve currency. His view is that the dollar is overvalued because of the influx of foreign money into the US markets. Team Trump wants the dollar to remain dominant—but they also wouldn’t want to keep it excessively strong as that would make exports less competitive. What could then happen next? A possible Mar-a-Lago accord in which countries would sell dollars, while swapping short-term US treasury holdings for long-term ones?