Economy
The math of how the Centre plans to cut fiscal deficit, explained
Summary
- The Centre stayed put on the fiscal consolidation path, aiming to bring the deficit down to 5.1% in 2024-25. Reducing revenue expenditure as a share of GDP is the key factor behind this.
In its last budget ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Centre stayed put on its fiscal consolidation path, aiming for a fiscal deficit of 5.1% of GDP in 2024-25, down 71 basis points from the current fiscal year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more