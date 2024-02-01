The math of how the Centre plans to cut fiscal deficit, explained

The Centre aims to spend 14.5% of GDP in 2024-25 as against 15.1% in the current financial year. The revenue expenditure component is set to see a sharp cut to 11.2% of GDP in 2024-25, down from 11.9% in the current fiscal year. Capital expenditure, on the other hand, is estimated to increase to 3.4% of GDP in 2024-25 from 3.2% of GDP in 2023-24.