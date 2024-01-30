The Middle East faces economic chaos
The Economist
30 Jan 2024
Summary
- Escalating conflict threatens to tip several countries over the brink
Just over 100 days after Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel started a war in Gaza, the conflict is still escalating. On January 11th America and Britain started attacking Houthi strongholds in Yemen, after months of Houthi missile strikes on ships in the Red Sea. Five days later Israel fired its biggest targeted barrage yet into Lebanon. Its target is Hizbullah, a militant group backed by Iran.
