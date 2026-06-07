The move into gold by other nations has happened before. It’s bad news for US dollar

Another radical departure from precedent was the participation of Arthur Burns, the chair of the ostensibly independent Federal Reserve, in the crafting of Nixon’s shock therapy program. As with many academics of the era, Burns didn’t believe inflation was the result of too much money printing but the power of corporations and unions to raise prices and wages. With wage and price controls in place, the Burns Fed acceded to Nixon’s pressure to slash short-term interest rates, igniting a stock rally but ultimately the stagflation of the 1970s.