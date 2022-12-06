The mystery of Indian trade’s missing billions

It is nearly impossible to speculate how big the under-invoicing racket is but it is now significant enough to start showing up as a mismatch in official trade data. In the first nine months of 2022, China claimed to have exported goods worth $89.66 billion. Data from India’s ministry of commerce and trade, however, put the figure at just $79.18 billion. An already fractious and lopsided trade relation—India suffers a debilitating trade deficit of nearly $73 billion—is further imbalanced by this mismatch. To put this figure in context, the $10 billion gap for nine months this year is comparable with that of the full year 2021 (see chart). It was less than $3 billion in 2018.

