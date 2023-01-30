The myth of populist budgets before Parliament elections3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:16 AM IST
The analysis shows that only two of the past four pre-election budgets saw increased rural spending
Will the government’s last full-year budget before the 2024 national polls be filled with populist promises? A Mint analysis shows no fixed trend of populist spending by the government before elections.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×