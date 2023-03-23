The never-ending campaign against graft in China

Mr Xi often refers to the “three nots" of corruption: officials should “not dare to be corrupt, not be able to be corrupt and not want to be corrupt". The CCDI describes its work as “forging souls". But there is a political element to the anti-graft campaign. In his first term Mr Xi used it to purge rivals, such as Bo Xilai (pictured). The CCDI enforces loyalty as well as clean governance. “This is one of the most important ways in which Xi has centralised power," says Yuhua Wang of Harvard University. “Every official understands that if they voice any opposition, they would face the risk of being punished in the name of corruption."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}