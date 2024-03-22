The New Normal for Mortgage Rates Will Be Higher Than Many Hope
SummaryChanges across the market for mortgage-backed bonds mean rates can stay elevated even once the Federal Reserve starts cutting.
Interest rates are likely to come down later this year, with the Federal Reserve on track to start cutting rates. But mortgage rates might not follow as quickly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more