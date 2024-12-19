The next big Fed debate: Has the era of very low rates ended?
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Summary
- Fed officials are trying to figure out the just-right interest rate. Some think they might already be close to that destination.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Investors shuddered on Wednesday after Chair Jerome Powell suggested the Federal Reserve was ready to take a break from cutting rates—and that the total quantity of reductions might be shallower than previously thought.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less