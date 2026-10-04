The oil shock hasn’t stopped the factory boom. It may be changing what factories make | Explained

The global manufacturing sector is sending an unusual signal: factories are getting busier even as an energy shock pushes up production costs.

S&P Global’s latest global manufacturing survey shows factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four and a half years in September. The Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.0, its highest level since February 2022. Production recorded its strongest increase since July 2021, while new orders and global trade also picked up.

That would normally be encouraging news for the global economy. But there is a catch.

Oil and other energy costs are still feeding into transport, electricity and industrial inputs. Factory selling prices are rising at one of their fastest rates in more than three years. So why are manufacturers still expanding?

The answer may lie in what the world is asking factories to produce.

Why factories are still expanding despite high energy costs S&P Global says the latest manufacturing upturn is being supported by two powerful sources of demand: artificial intelligence infrastructure and defence equipment.

The AI boom is driving demand for semiconductors, servers, electrical equipment and other hardware needed to build data centres. Defence spending is creating another source of demand for industrial goods.

That matters because not every factory is facing the same economic conditions.

A manufacturer making a product with strong demand and limited supply may be able to absorb higher energy and transport costs, or pass some of them on to customers. A factory making goods where consumers are already cutting back may have far less room to do so.

This could make the current manufacturing recovery increasingly uneven.

AI and defence are becoming powerful factory engines The September data offer several examples.

Taiwan’s manufacturing PMI climbed to 56.7, helped by strong demand for AI and semiconductor products. South Korea also saw a sharp increase in factory activity, with new orders and production recording their strongest growth in about five and a half years.

Europe is showing a similar pattern.

The eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9 in September, its highest level since May 2022. S&P Global data showed that the strength was concentrated particularly in capital goods, including AI and defence equipment, while consumer goods demand remained weaker.

That distinction is important.

The factory boom is not necessarily a broad-based return of consumer demand. Instead, some of the strongest growth is coming from industries supplying the infrastructure behind the next technology cycle and the renewed global push towards defence spending.

The oil shock is raising the cost of making things The manufacturing revival does not mean the energy shock has disappeared.

S&P Global found that global factory input costs increased at a faster pace in September. Higher oil prices were one factor, feeding into manufacturing through transport and energy costs.

Supply chains are also under pressure. Supplier delivery times lengthened sharply amid raw material shortages and shipping delays. When factories have to wait longer for components, suppliers gain more pricing power.

That creates a difficult equation for manufacturers:

strong demand + limited supply + higher energy costs = higher prices.

S&P Global said manufacturers increased their own selling prices at one of the steepest rates seen since early 2023.

This may change what the world builds The bigger question is whether the energy shock will eventually change the composition of the manufacturing boom.

Energy-intensive industries such as chemicals, metals and some heavy industrial businesses are more exposed to higher fuel and electricity costs. At the same time, industries linked to AI, semiconductors, defence and electrification are attracting large amounts of investment.

S&P Global's September commodity outlook points to this divergence. It says concentrated demand from AI data centres, electrification and defence is increasing competition for inputs such as copper, electrical equipment and skilled labour, even while broader manufacturing and construction demand remains constrained.

In other words, the world may not be entering a simple manufacturing boom.

It could be entering a different kind of factory boom.

What this means for the global economy The immediate picture is positive. Global factories are producing more, hiring more and receiving more orders. S&P Global said factory employment recorded its biggest increase in more than four years in September.

But the longer-term picture is more complicated.

If AI infrastructure, defence and other strategic industries continue to attract investment, factories supplying those sectors could keep expanding even if energy remains expensive.

That could leave the global manufacturing economy increasingly divided between industries with strong pricing power and those squeezed by higher costs.

The oil shock, therefore, may not have stopped the factory boom.