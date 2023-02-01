Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech was all of 13,761 words. It was a little over two-fifths longer than her speech in 2022, but it was shorter than the budget speeches made in the three years prior to that. Now here are the major points of the budget.

Personal income tax

The big move here was the increase in the rebate limit to ₹7 lakh under the new tax regime. Up until now, individuals with an income of up to ₹5 lakh had to pay no income tax under both the regimes. With this move, it makes sense for everyone with an income of up to ₹7 lakh to move to the new regime.

Changed tax slabs

Further, the government has changed the tax slabs under the new tax regime. For example, up until this financial year, those with an income of ₹5-7.5 lakh came under the 10% tax bracket. From 2023-24 onwards, those with an income of ₹6-9 lakh will come under this bracket. This seems to be a clear nudge to tax-filers towards the new tax regime, which is simpler but doesn’t come with the deductions and exemptions that the old one does. Nonetheless, if your income is beyond ₹7 lakh, whether you should be on the new regime or the old one, depends on the exemptions and deductions you claim, and your specific salary structure. Further, the new tax regime has been made the default tax regime.

Other goodies

The amount of money that can be invested in the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been increased from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. The current rate of interest on this scheme is 8%. At 8%, the annual interest on ₹30 lakh works out to ₹2.4 lakh a year or ₹20,000 a month. Most bank fixed deposits currently offer 7.5% interest to senior citizens. Other than this, the maximum deposit under the monthly income scheme of the post office has been doubled to ₹9 lakh for a single account and increased by two-thirds to ₹15 lakh for a joint account. Further, a one-time savings scheme called Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, will be introduced. Under this scheme up to ₹2 lakh can be invested for a tenure of two years and it pays an interest of 7.5% per year. Also, the current limit of ₹3 lakh on leave encashment on retirement has been increased to ₹25 lakh.

High networth individuals

The highest effective income tax rate currently stands at 42.74%, which is one of the highest in the world. In 2023-24, this will be reduced to 39%. On the flip side, the government has decided to limit income tax exemption from proceeds of insurance policies with very high value. If the aggregate premium during the course of a year crosses ₹5 lakh then exemptions are no longer available.

Stocks

The stock market was primarily worried about any increase in the long-term capital gains made on the sale of listed shares and equity mutual funds. The tax rate for this currently stands at 10% on gains of more than ₹1 lakh during any year. The government didn’t change this and the stock market gave it thumps up as soon as the budget speech ended. But the mood changed after that with the Nifty 50 ending the day almost flat at 17,616 points. In all this, Adani Enterprises, which has been a lot in the news lately, fell by around 27% to close the day at ₹2179.75.

Economic growth

The Economic Survey released on 31 January offered three reasons for the revival of economic growth in 2022-23; the pent up consumer demand, a rise in exports during the first few months of 2022 and an increase in the government capital expenditure. The pent up demand is expected to run out of steam during 2023-24. A growth in goods exports is looking dicey because rich countries in the West aren’t expected to grow as fast as they did last year. In this scenario, the government has to play a major role in driving economic growth all over again. The budgeted capital expenditure of the government is expected to be at ₹10 trillion during 2023-24, more than a third-higher than in 2022-23. This money is expected to go towards the creation of new assets and hence, drive jobs and growth.

Jobs

Other than spending more to create jobs, the government has some specific ideas to increase job creation. It plans to take up the promotion of tourism on mission mode. If done well this can create many jobs at the local level. It also plans to launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to skill lakhs of youth within the next three years. This is an idea which has been tried before. The government plans to set up a hundred labs for developing applications using 5G services. Further, it plans to give a research and development grant to one of the IITs to encourage the indigenous production of Lab Grown Diamonds, an emerging sector which the government believes has high employment potential.

Interest paid on debt

In the last few years, as the economy has suffered on account of covid, the government has had to spend more to drive economic growth. This extra spending has been financed through more borrowing. This means the interest that the government needs to pay on its accumulated borrowing has gone up. In 2022-23, the government will end up paying ₹9.4 trillion as interest on its borrowings or around 22.5% of its expenditure. In 2023-24, the interest payments are expected to jump to ₹10.8 trillion or around 24% of its expenditure. Interest payments are the government’s biggest expenditure.

Fiscal deficit

The fiscal deficit for 2023-24 is expected to be at ₹17.9 trillion or 5.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Fiscal deficit is the difference between what a government earns and what it spends, expressed as a percentage of the GDP. This is lower than the fiscal deficit of 6.4% for 2022-23. Nonetheless, the government plans to finance a bulk of the fiscal deficit by through a net borrowing ₹12.3 trillion in the next financial year, slightly more than the around ₹12 trillion it expects to borrow during the current financial year. Now this will happen in an environment where household financial savings have fallen. If the situation stays the same, interest rates will continue to stay high leading to high EMIs. If savings increase, then consumption will take a beating. There is no free lunch in economics. The cost of the government driving growth through higher capital expenditure will be paid for somewhere.

Taxes

The tax collections are expected to be robust in 2022-23, with the revised gross tax numbers standing at ₹30.4 trillion or a little over 10% more than the budgeted number. This jump in tax collections has essentially ensured that the government’s fiscal deficit did not go up, despite the expenditure for the year jumping to ₹41.8 trillion against the budgeted ₹39.4 trillion. The tax jump also helped cover for the government not being able to meet its disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore, with the revised disinvestment figure expected to be at ₹50,000 crore. The government expects tax collections in 2023-24 to be at ₹33.6 trillion or around 10.4% higher than in the current financial year. This is in line with the assumed growth of 10.5% in the nominal GDP (GDP, which hasn’t been adjusted for inflation).

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.