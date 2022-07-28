The options for RBI after Fed hike

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell noted that another unusually large interest rate rise might be needed in September but would depend on upcoming economic data. He said it was too soon to say whether the Fed would reduce the size of its rate increases at its September meeting. But he said that at some stage, it would be appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes to assess their impact. He reiterated the central bank’s commitment to bringing down inflation to 2% over the long run from the current 9.1%. The chairman also said the slowdown in economic growth during the second quarter had been notable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}