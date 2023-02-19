The pain inside poultry’s new pecking order

Even before the lockdown was announced in 2020, the industry was devastated by rumours that poultry birds are infected with coronavirus. Soni had to bury the birds alive. To repay bank loans, he sold the only plot of farm land he owned. The next year, he had to battle an episode of bird flu. 2022 was yet another year of grief as feed prices—led by a global surge in prices of grains and oilseeds—shot through the roof. Demand for poultry meat has recovered post-pandemic, but for more than four months now, Soni’s cost of production is higher than market prices. And the possibility of another viral outbreak is looming on the horizon. North and South America, Europe and parts of Asia and Africa have reported an avian flu.

