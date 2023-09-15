The path ahead for China’s Belt and Road Initiative
The Economist 13 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Summary
- Now ten years old, China’s global infrastructure-building plan enters a new stage
There was little hint in the speech that Xi Jinping gave on September 7th 2013 in Kazakhstan that he was thinking of a concrete-pouring binge across the world, spurred by hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese loans and investment. No one predicted that the project would become a defining feature of his foreign policy and dramatic symbol of China’s rise as a global power. Mr Xi talked of building an “economic belt" along the ancient “silk road" linking China with Europe. He called for better infrastructure and reduced barriers to trade. If he had a grand plan, the lede was buried amid musings on history and Kazakh poetry. The West was in for a shock.
