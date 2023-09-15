The path ahead for China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Among rich countries, China’s BRI festivities will do nothing to allay anxieties. The highlight will be a Belt and Road Forum, which is due to take place in Beijing in October. World leaders have been invited, but none from the West is expected to attend. The most prominent guest will be Russia’s Vladimir Putin. His presence, alongside Mr Xi, will highlight what many in the West see behind the BRI veil: an attempt by China to sell an alternative model of development that eschews democracy and creates a world safe for dictators. In the build-up to the event, China has been struggling to keep on board the one G7 member that has signed up to the scheme—Italy. Its deputy prime minister, Antonio Tajani, has just visited Beijing with a message: his country may pull out.