Of all the silly things Washington types are saying about the economy, few are more dangerous than the myth of “transitory inflation." This is the view that a rapid runup in a wide range of prices this spring doesn’t matter because the inflation is temporary or there’s a baseline effect related to last year’s pandemic shutdowns or we’re in an auspicious lunar cycle or something.

As with all the best myths, the notion of transitory inflation contains a kernel of truth. Consumer prices are rising, by some 2.6% in the 12 months leading to March, and producer-price inflation of 4.2% in the same span augurs more price rises for households to come. But it’s hard to interpret such numbers if you’re an economist. Inflation data compare prices today with prices this time last year, and this time last year the economy was in the depth of a deflationary pandemic shutdown.

This creates a double whammy within inflation data. This year’s prices are compared with an abnormal situation last year. Today’s prices then are pushed upward by pent-up demand that is being unleashed as lockdowns ease. This demand may dissipate somewhat over the coming year, moderating inflationary pressure. Maybe.

That’s a concise statement of why some argue one shouldn’t worry about a passing spike in inflation. Here’s why it’s wrong:

What ordinary people know and economists too often forget is that while inflationary spikes may come and go, higher prices are forever. This spring’s inflation surge will lead to a permanently higher baseline. A lower inflation rate in the future will only moderate future increases from that new, higher base. The one thing that almost certainly will not happen is that prices will fall substantially to undo some of this allegedly “transitory" inflation. The Federal Reserve will fight tooth and nail to prevent that.

The other part of the orthodox discussion of transitory inflation is to ask: So what? Conventional theory holds that wages eventually catch up to prices. It all evens out in the end.

Sure, on average and given enough time, nominal wages might rise to match the nominal price level. This is not an automatic or uniform function, however. At the moment some industries are struggling to fill the jobs required to satisfy surging but unevenly distributed demand. Those wages will rise. It’s a great time to be a construction worker or a plumber. But many millions of other people remain unemployed. Hotel concierges and sandwich makers in deserted office districts will be waiting a long time for their wages to rise “eventually."

Nor will any individual household’s wages necessarily rise fast enough to meet the higher costs of that individual household’s consumption. The government’s highly stylized estimates about price movements are based on a fictional average consumer’s fictional average consumption, but there is enormous variation around both averages.

For example, a high-earning, two-income household in which both adults work from home (and may have gotten raises over the past year) experiences fuel-price inflation very differently from a blue-collar single parent who must drive a car to and from work every day and hasn’t seen a nominal wage increase. The pay raises the first household receives will reassure the Fed this transitory-inflation adventure is going according to plan as wages catch up. Meanwhile the Fed deliberately ignores the fuel-price inflation that causes the second household so much grief at the pump.

Indeed, the point of this exercise might be that wages will not rise to match the price level. This has been the U.K.’s experience with bouts of transitory inflation (sometimes nearly 5% a year) in the years since the 2008 financial panic. The Bank of England “looked through" temporary inflation, while wage increases materialized belatedly and feebly. Instead British households suffered a decline of some 6.7% in inflation-adjusted earnings between 2009-14, and another, more modest decline in 2017 amid another inflation surge.

Some economists argue this was a positive development for the U.K. economy, and in a very limited sense they’re right. The option to increase prices faster than wages became a primary coping mechanism for companies trying to survive the recession. On a related note, an overall reduction in inflation-adjusted labor costs helped Britain maintain a level of global competitiveness that otherwise would have been impossible given the political class’s resistance to deep regulatory reforms. Inflation became a substitute for making the U.K. more competitive the honest way, by turbocharging productivity.

One suspects some in Washington now aspire to follow the same playbook. Reduced inflation-adjusted labor costs are one way to maintain some modicum of U.S. competitiveness while the Biden administration saddles the economy with productivity-killing higher taxes and stiffer regulations. It’s time to stop talking about inflation (transitory or otherwise) as a side effect of the government’s various economic wishes and commands. Inflation is the ingredient Democrats hope prevents this policy soufflé from collapsing.

