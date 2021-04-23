The permanent truth about temporary inflation

As with all the best myths, the notion of transitory inflation contains a kernel of truth. Consumer prices are rising, by some 2.6% in the 12 months leading to March, and producer-price inflation of 4.2% in the same span augurs more price rises for households to come. But it’s hard to interpret such numbers if you’re an economist. Inflation data compare prices today with prices this time last year, and this time last year the economy was in the depth of a deflationary pandemic shutdown.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in