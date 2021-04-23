The permanent truth about temporary inflation
- Reduced living standards aren’t an accident. They’re the whole point of today’s economic policy.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Of all the silly things Washington types are saying about the economy, few are more dangerous than the myth of “transitory inflation." This is the view that a rapid runup in a wide range of prices this spring doesn’t matter because the inflation is temporary or there’s a baseline effect related to last year’s pandemic shutdowns or we’re in an auspicious lunar cycle or something.
As with all the best myths, the notion of transitory inflation contains a kernel of truth. Consumer prices are rising, by some 2.6% in the 12 months leading to March, and producer-price inflation of 4.2% in the same span augurs more price rises for households to come. But it’s hard to interpret such numbers if you’re an economist. Inflation data compare prices today with prices this time last year, and this time last year the economy was in the depth of a deflationary pandemic shutdown.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.