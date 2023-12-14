The Private Market Can Add Discipline to Deposit Insurance

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank this spring, U.S. lawmakers have faced a policy head-scratcher. When bank runs happen on the internet, not at the teller’s window, how can the government ensure that smaller and regional banks can meet increased demands for liquidity during moments of panic? Excessive capital requirements would harm smaller banks more than larger ones, while reducing the demand for liquidity by increasing the amount of deposit insurance would create serious moral hazard.

Solving such a complex problem requires a fresh look at deposit insurance. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., to its credit, hinted at the answer in a May report on the history and nature of deposit insurance. It asked whether private insurance has a role to play. The answer is an emphatic yes—even if the FDIC doesn’t, so far, seem to agree.

Congress should revisit the idea of a public-private deposit-insurance program and add a new twist that draws on historical experience. To encourage the growth of the nuclear-energy industry, Congress passed the Price-Anderson Act in 1957, which established a federal insurance backstop for nuclear accidents. Following 9/11, Congress passed the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act to ensure customers could obtain terrorism coverage from property and casualty insurers.

Nuclear-accident and terrorism insurance are similar to bank deposit insurance in important ways. The potential consequences of nuclear accidents and terrorist attacks could strain the capacity of private-sector insurance markets, just as a banking crisis can overwhelm the balance sheets of even the largest banks.

The insurance markets that developed after the Price-Anderson Act and the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act show a path forward as lawmakers seek to reduce the risk of catastrophic deposit flight from regional banks while protecting taxpayers from recurring bank bailouts.

The Price-Anderson Act established prudent limits for liability following nuclear accidents. This act covers industry accidents that exceed the amount of insurance available from the private insurance market. After an accident exhausts the maximum coverage that the insurance industry can provide—currently $450 million a reactor—the nuclear-power industry must self-insure up to approximately $120 million a reactor, costs that are assessed equally across all reactors in the industry in the event of an accident. Additional damages beyond that are payable by the U.S. government. The result is a public-private insurance framework for nuclear energy that retains valuable private-sector incentives for risk mitigation while still offering a federal backstop for risks that aren’t insurable through private markets.

The Terrorism Risk Insurance Act established a public-private partnership in which the federal government assisted in paying a portion of the insurance costs of significant terrorist attacks. In exchange, the law mandated that property and casualty insurance companies include terrorism-risk insurance in their policy portfolios. When the government steps in to assist insurance companies with large losses following terrorist attacks, it recoups over that assistance in the form of insurance premium surcharges in future years.

Congress should learn from these laws and propose new public-private deposit-insurance legislation. The bill could require banks to provide private-sector deposit insurance up to a certain threshold per depositor—say $5 million—and mandate that at least 90% of total deposits of each bank be covered by a combination of FDIC and private insurance policies. There is already a model that legislators, regulators and banks could follow: Credit unions have offered excess deposit insurance through private-sector insurance companies for over two decades.

An added wrinkle: If a bank isn’t able to obtain private market insurance for 90% of its deposits during a given year, legislation could require the bank to pay a substantial premium over the private-market insurance rate of peer institutions for additional FDIC coverage. This pricing discipline would give the FDIC confidence that it’s reducing the risk of bank runs without encouraging bankers to act imprudently. Furthermore, monitoring by insurance companies should lead to better risk management by banks and provide incentives to avoid the balance-sheet risks related to bond duration mismatch and poor credit quality that were at the root of the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

Congress should take this opportunity to advance public-private deposit-insurance reform that will help the American people navigate through the Scylla of “too big to fail" and the Charybdis of moral hazard to a more stable and efficient banking system.

Mr. Lehrman is managing partner of Teamworthy Ventures. He served in the U.S. State Department from 2005-07. Mr. Quarles is chairman of the Cynosure Group. He served as the Federal Reserve’s vice chairman for supervision, 2017-21.