The Private Market Can Add Discipline to Deposit Insurance

The Price-Anderson Act established prudent limits for liability following nuclear accidents. This act covers industry accidents that exceed the amount of insurance available from the private insurance market. After an accident exhausts the maximum coverage that the insurance industry can provide—currently $450 million a reactor—the nuclear-power industry must self-insure up to approximately $120 million a reactor, costs that are assessed equally across all reactors in the industry in the event of an accident. Additional damages beyond that are payable by the U.S. government. The result is a public-private insurance framework for nuclear energy that retains valuable private-sector incentives for risk mitigation while still offering a federal backstop for risks that aren’t insurable through private markets.