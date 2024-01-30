The Real-Estate Downturn Comes for America’s Premier Office Towers
Peter Grant , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Jan 2024, 11:05 PM IST
SummaryRents at the highest-end buildings have fallen, and the rate of leasing is slowing.
The highest quality office buildings have had much better success navigating the industry’s turmoil. Now, even premier towers are starting to wobble.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less