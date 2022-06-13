The real story of India's record FDI flows, in five charts

New investments are critical in Indian manufacturing in the larger context of creating new low-skilled jobs that can absorb the workforce moving away from agriculture. Even as the government seeks to prioritize domestic manufacturing as part of its ‘Make in India’ pivot, Indian entities are committing large sums of money to manufacturing abroad. Unlike inbound FDI, the sectoral classification of outbound FDI lists manufacturing as one of the nine heads. In 2021-22, 34% of the outbound FDI went to the financial, insurance and business services sector. Significantly, the second-highest share, of 23%, went to the manufacturing sector.