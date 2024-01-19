The Red Sea conflict is scrambling shipping. Europe is bearing the brunt.
Paul Hannon , William Boston , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST
SummaryEurope is again on the front line of the latest geopolitical tensions, a development that threatens to widen the economic gap between it and the U.S.
For the second time in three years, a conflict in Europe’s unruly neighborhood is threatening to weaken an already struggling economy while a more robust U.S. is watching from a safer distance.
