The return of inflation makes deficits more dangerous

Rather, bond yields have shot up on expectations the Bank of England will raise rates more in response to the package, while investors (including foreigners) will have to buy a lot more British debt. Mr. Suttle estimates private investors will need to buy £225 billion, equivalent to $240 billion, of debt to finance the budget deficit next year and £80 billion being sold by the Bank of England as it unwinds the bond buying of previous years, in total equal to a staggering 12.2% of British GDP. (On Wednesday the Bank of England reversed course and said it would buy bonds to stabilize markets.) Mr. Suttle warns of a vicious circle: “As markets demand higher bond yields as compensation for greater supply and greater risk…so deficits will widen and net financing needs rise further."