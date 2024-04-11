The rich world faces a brutal spending crunch
The Economist 5 min read 11 Apr 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Summary
- Countries including America, Britain and France are up against remorseless fiscal logic
A decade ago finance ministries were gripped by austerity fever. Governments were doing all they could to cut budget deficits, even with unemployment high and economic growth weak. Today things are very different. Across the West, most economies are in better shape. People have jobs. Corporate-profit growth is strong. And yet governments are spending a lot more than they are taking in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less