The rich world faces a brutal spending crunch

The second factor is state spending. Following the whatever-it-takes fiscal policy of the covid-19 pandemic, governments have retrenched, but not fully. In Australia elderly people in care homes may still receive financial assistance during a covid outbreak. Only in mid-2023 did Germany completely wind down the job-protection schemes implemented during the pandemic. America is still paying out substantial tax refunds to small businesses that kept people on during lockdowns. In Italy a project concocted in 2020, designed to encourage homeowners to green their homes, has spiralled out of control, with the government so far disbursing support worth €200bn (or 10% of GDP). The name of one of the schemes, “Superbonus", would be amusing were it not so profligate.