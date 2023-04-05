The rich world’s housing crunch is far from over

When assessing how far prices have left to fall, the rich world can be divided into three camps. Start with the early adjusters, which include Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Sweden. In many of these countries, central bankers were quick to respond to inflation. They saw house prices soar in the pandemic, as buyers gorged on cheap credit, taking out mortgages mostly on variable-rate terms. According to the OECD, a rich-country club, prices have dropped by 14% in Sweden and New Zealand since peaking. In Australia they have fallen by 9%. The country’s central bank did not raise rates until May, but households entered the period with lots of debt, which sat at an average of more than 200% of net disposable income in 2021, making them more exposed to higher interest costs. Goldman Sachs, a bank, forecasts eventual drops, relative to peaks, of 19% in New Zealand, 17% in Sweden and 15% in Australia, suggesting a bit more pain is still to come in these countries.

