Consumption patterns may change as nuclear families now make up 50% of India

Consumption patterns may change as nuclear families now make up 50% of India1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Even though family sizes are shrinking, monthly expenses of nuclear families are actually higher than those of joint families. Penetration of premium segments is also relatively higher among nuclear families
New Delhi: Nuclear families made up 50% of Indian households in 2022, up from 34% in 2008, a development that marks a significant shift in the way Indian families inhabit large and small cities. This shift in family structure has a bearing on future consumption as nuclear families outspend joint families and experiment with more premium products, researcher Kantar Worldpanel said in a report.
