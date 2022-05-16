The rise of retail investors, and the risks, in five charts

Direct investment by retail investors in Indian equities—as opposed to indirectly through mutual funds—has seen a significant increase over the past two years. This has been spurred by people homebound due to the covid-19 pandemic, mobile apps that made share trading easier and rising stock markets. The total number of active demat accounts, which one needs to trade on stock exchanges, has more than doubled between March 2020 and March 2022, and currently stands at 89.7 million. This is likely to have further increased during the LIC IPO.