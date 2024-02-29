The Rise of the Do-Nothing Vacation
Allison Pohle , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Feb 2024, 03:11 PM IST
SummaryMore travelers say they want to make relaxation their top priority while on holiday.
The pendulum is swinging away from jam-packed trips and Instagram-worthy adventures and toward vacations with little to write home about beyond a pretty sunset and a cold drink.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less