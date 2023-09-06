The Risk in Changing the Fed’s 2% Inflation Target
SummaryIt could upset apple carts throughout the economy.
Jason Furman argues “The Fed Should Carefully Aim for a Higher Inflation Target" (op-ed, Aug. 21). Why does the Federal Reserve mark 2% as the inflation line in the first place? Boosting it to 2.5% or 3% doesn’t appear to be such a serious departure.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more