The road after the end of GST compensation3 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 12:39 AM IST
With the compensation era coming to an end, states will have to be prepared to look for other sources of revenue
With the compensation era coming to an end, states will have to be prepared to look for other sources of revenue
Listen to this article
A five-year constitutionally-guaranteed compensation to states to ensure a compound annual growth rate of 14% in revenues under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime came to an end on Thursday, leaving several states in dire need of funds. An attempt to get a last-minute extension at the GST Council meeting earlier this week by representatives of as many as 12 states did not yield the desired results, at least for now.