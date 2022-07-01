The road after the end of GST compensation

For as many as 13 states, more than a quarter of the guaranteed revenue under the new regime came exclusively from compensation between 2018-19 and 2020-21, according to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research. Punjab had the highest dependence on compensation, with 47% of its guaranteed revenue coming from this mode. Goa, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh were also among the top five states heavily dependent on compensation. “We believe the average GST rate will need to rise after the guaranteed compensation period ends in June, but the increase should be accompanied by further simplification and widening of the tax net," Barclays said in a recent note. The GST Council this week raised tax rates on several goods and services.