The rocket fuel behind China Shock 2.0: Weak currency, deflation
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST
SummaryFlat to falling prices coupled with inflation elsewhere and a lower exchange rate have turbocharged China’s export boom.
SINGAPORE—In explaining China’s recent export surge, which has alarmed business leaders and politicians in the U.S. and Europe, many have blamed the country’s lavish manufacturing subsidies and bulging industrial capacity.
