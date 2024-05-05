The rocket fuel behind China Shock 2.0: Weak currency, deflation

Deflation’s hidden benefit

China’s real effective exchange rate—which adjusts not just for whom China trades with, but also for differences in their inflation—has tumbled 14% in the same period. China is flirting with deflation, which most economists see as a bad thing because it weighs on spending and makes debts harder to bear. But it has a hidden benefit by making Chinese exports even more competitive on world markets, especially when inflation is high in the U.S. and elsewhere.