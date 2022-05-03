How a trade deal with the EU could shape up

The EU is India’s third largest trading partner, accounting for 11.8% of India’s total trade in 2020-21, after the US (12.61%) and China (12.59%). It is India’s second largest export destination after the US. India is the EU’s tenth largest trading partner, accounting for 1.8% of the EU’s total trade in goods in 2020. Trade in goods between India and the EU increased by around 12.5% in the last decade, but the EU’s in India’s overall exports witnessed a decline. The EU is also a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in India. Between April 2000-March 2021, FDI flows from the EU to India totalled $88.32 billion.