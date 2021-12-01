The significance of India’s Q2 GDP figures decoded

During the second quarter, India’s GDP grew at 8.4% as against a contraction of 7.4% in the year-ago period. Private final consumption expenditure, which constitutes 54.5% of the total GDP, increased by 8.6%. Gross fixed capital formation and government expenditure rose by 11% and 8.7%, respectively. Agriculture, manufacturing and mining saw steady growth. So did contact-intensive sectors such as hotels, trade, and transport. Construction activity, a key indicator of bottom-of-the pyramid jobs generation, surged at 7.5%. In absolute terms, Q2FY22 GDP, at ₹35.73 trillion, was a bit ahead of the GDP in Q2FY20.

