In charts: What India can do as age catches up with it
SummaryFor India, ageing is not a problem now as much as it is in many peer countries. But preparing for what lies ahead is essential. That readiness is centered around rethinking retirement and pensions better, so that the imminent crisis pays for itself
India’s youthful population is often described as a key strength of the economy. India is among the youngest emerging market nations, and will remain so in the near future—a demographic dividend that makes it an attractive investment destination. According to the United Nations, a country is considered to be “ageing" if the share of the population over the age of 65 is more than 7%, “aged" when the share exceeds 14%, and “super-aged" when it crosses 20%. India will not be super-aged until 2050, but most Brics members will attain this dubious distinction earlier.