The simmering debate over poverty rate10 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:15 AM IST
The Great Indian Poverty Debate is back, with several estimates trying to fill in the gap created by the absence of official data
An IMF working paper estimated that India had eliminated extreme poverty just before the pandemic.
London/Boston: As the 2024 elections approach, taking stock of the economy after a decade-long rule of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes a natural talking point. Over the last year, that could be a reason why a debate about India’s poverty rate—dubbed the Great Indian Poverty Debate 2.0—has started and shows no sign of being settled.
