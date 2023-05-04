The simmering debate over poverty rate

A new development over the last few weeks has deflected from the main thrust of this debate. At a paper presented at Columbia University (not yet in the public domain), the former head of NITI Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, argues that even the pandemic did not arrest the trend decline in poverty, contradicting findings that use the CPHS. But Panagariya himself states that his findings are mostly targeted at the period just before and after the start of the pandemic. Panagariya uses a completely different (albeit nationally representative and official) data set—the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS)—published by India’s National Statistical Office and not the World Bank poverty lines and does not tie his findings to the IMF and World Bank studies mentioned earlier. Thus, for the purposes of the ongoing poverty debate, the results of this paper are less relevant for the question of structural decline of poverty in India.