The Skyrocketing Costs Driving Cheeseburger Prices Up—And Restaurant Owners Out

Natasha LaPlante, a 41-year-old server at Chef Zorba’s, said she appreciates her current pay of $18.29 an hour plus tips from a restaurant-wide pool after making $6 an hour when she started waiting tables in Oklahoma decades ago. But LaPlante and her wife are struggling to pay off debts. She said that if her wife lost her job, the family, which includes her wife’s two children, wouldn’t be able to live off her salary alone.