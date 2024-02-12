Economy
The slow burn of bankruptcy filings may be about to end
Summary
- Delays in admission of cases of loan default result in banks losing the opportunity to resolve these bad debts and make some recoveries
Bankruptcy filings and admission may speed up in the near future with the government planning to issue rules on when creditors should initiate the process and how.
