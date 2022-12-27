The spectacular return of public sector banks

India’s public sector banks turned a corner in 2022 after years of cleaning up their balance sheets and ridding themselves of large toxic assets.
Armed with better capital metrics, these banks are getting back to lending to corporates and upping the ante in the retail segment in an attempt to reclaim market share lost to private peers in the past four to five years. The strong performance has resulted in equity markets supporting the share prices of these state-run lenders.
In the September quarter, the aggregate profit of a dozen public sector banks stood at ₹25,685 crore, as against ₹32,428 crore of 20 private sector lenders.
In FY15, the total profit of private sector banks overtook that of their public sector peers for the first time ever. The gap has widened since although PSU banks are in much better shape at the moment.
Suresh Ganapathy, head of financials research (equity research) at Macquarie Capital pointed out in a note that in the past three years, public sector lenders have been losing market share, especially in current and savings account deposits (Casa).
However, state-owned lenders are still ahead of their private counterparts with regard to market share in loans, although they have ceded a fair bit of share. From 70% in 2016, it now stands at 54.8% of aggregate outstanding loans.
“The PSB turnaround story is finally being recognized by the market—PSB stocks were 8 out of the top 10 performers in the past three months," analysts at BofA Securities said in a note.
BofA analysts expect this turnaround to be supported in both operational and stock performance terms for several reasons. First, the current environment of tight liquidity and benign asset quality is more beneficial for PSBs. Second, the improvements in return on asset and return on equity has further tailwinds in FY24. Third, valuation discounts are expected to narrow further, both within PSBs and relative to private banks.
Other global brokerages are equally pleased by the performance of state-run banks, once seen as underperformers. Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on 5 December that these banks have done well, and are expected to continue their strong performance, aided by higher margins, sustained loan growth and improving operating leverage over the next few years.
Morgan Stanley raised its estimates, valuation multiples for PSU banks, barring State Bank of India, on expectations of “strong cyclical tailwinds".
Experts said that the Reserve Bank of India and the Union government have placed a lot of importance on cleaning up the stressed asset books of PSU banks.
“Public sector banks had to wait for the corporate cycle to turn. Now, with improving corporate profits, robust economic growth and cleaned up books, PSU banks are seeing a return to profitability, hence the excitement in the markets," said Gayathri Parthasarathy, partner and leader (financial services), PwC India.
Parthasarathy said banks are set to play a critical role in achieving India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion dollar economy and that the sector is expected to see rapid growth over the next five years. Robust credit growth is expected to fuel the banking sector’s performance, she added.
According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, return ratios have been under pressure for the past few years because of losses incurred between FY16 and FY20 that resulted in negative return ratios. “However, we believe PSBs to be on track to deliver earnings normalization, aided by moderation in credit costs," Motilal Oswal said in a note on 21 November.
The entire banking sector saw several key positives this year, including revival of credit growth and stronger asset quality, marking a recovery from two years of covid-led stress. In fact, covid debt recast was lower than what was initially anticipated. Most borrowers, bankers said, have been able to survive the pandemic relatively unscathed.
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said the positive investment thesis for the banking sector is relatively straightforward and is based on the belief that banking is still in the very early stages of recovery post covid.
“Banks, especially public banks, which had been affected by the corporate non-performing loan cycle, have come back strongly in recent quarters," it said.
Not just the markets, even the government—promoters of these banks—seems to be quite pleased with their performance and analysts believe this might improve the chances of privatizing more state-owned banks in the near future. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has attributed the strong performance of state-run banks to continuous efforts of the government to reduce bad loans and strengthen the health of these lenders.
The government also recently doubled the maximum tenure of bank chiefs to 10 years, while keeping the retirement age unchanged at 60 years. The extension of the tenure is expected to bring more continuity into decision-making at PSU banks.
The next few years are expected to see some more activity with regard to the government’s privatization agenda and some of these banks could see strong investor interest, if they are able to sustain the current performance.
While India’s public sector banks may well be out of the woods and fiercely competing with private sector peers, analysts are doubtful whether the improvement is sustainable.
Issues related to wage hikes and rising deposit costs are some of the challenges PSU banks must overcome. Moreover, the plan to privatize some of these banks would not be quite smooth, given that the central bank is uncomfortable with conglomerates owing banks, limiting the number of eligible bidders.
