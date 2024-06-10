The spoilers that lie ahead: What ails India’s rosy growth story

Entrepreneur, not by choice

India has a strong entrepreneurial vibe. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, one in five working age adults intend to start a business in the next three years. These usually fall into the category of medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), which contributed 29% to India’s GDP in 2021-22 and 45% to its total exports in 2022-23. Over 99% of MSMEs were micro enterprises, most of which were proprietary concerns. In other words, the small shops and factories that dot the country fuel economic dynamism. Entrepreneurs create jobs, spur local innovation, and boost production.